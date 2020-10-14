Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu's Endearing Babymoon Photos Are Ruling The Internet

Television couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are currently enjoying a gala time with each other on their babymoon. On Tuesday, October 14, Karanvir took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with his wife and soon mommy-to-be Teejay. In the photo, Karanvir Bohra can be seen embracing Teejay as they strike a pose for the camera in the middle of a green field.

As they enjoy each other’s company amidst nature, Karanvir felt that he is soon going to be in trouble for not taking her wife on a babymoon during the first pregnancy. The couple is spending quality time with each other in Dehradun, Uttarakhand currently. Both of them are accompanied by twin daughters Bella and Vienna. Here’s a glimpse of their babymoon.

Karan Vir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu’s babymoon:

I’m going to be in so much trouble! I didn’t take her on a #babymoon during the first pregnancy.. and this is my idea of a #maternity #shoot this time around.... ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£

But sweety @bombaysunshine, I did take you to #dehradun for a babymoon!

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans of the actor couldn’t help themselves from showering love for the couple. However, wife Teejay was puzzled after reading her husband’s caption. Here’s what she commented:

Soon after Karanvir’s post, even Teejay shared an endearing video of her captures in the field. In the clip, Teejay plays with her dupatta and flaunts her baby bump. While sharing the post, Teejay explained she is in love with nature:

In the fields, me and my little one.. â¤ï¸

I'm sure the #baby can feel the peace and happiness here.. love this #beautiful #dehradun #sunset.. ðŸ˜Š On the sets of #kutubminar #traveldiaries #mommytobe #expectingmom

The couple broke the pregnancy news in the month of August and owing to the ongoing pandemic, they decided to go on a family vacation to Dehradun. Teejay, time and again keeps her fans updated about her health. Previously, while sharing a photo with her daughters, she wrote,

Enjoying the last few months of just me and them. I love our every moment together. â¤ï¸ Because they were such sweet, easy babies, I feel no stress of having another child. I have been so relaxed, so at peace during this pregnancy. And much of the credit goes to them. They've been so caring, so helpful. There's nothing like having a daughter.. I so treasure these two. ðŸ™

