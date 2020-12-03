Gauahar Khan Slays The Red Lip With A White Outfit; Sister Nigaar Says 'So Pretty'

Gauhar Khan took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a couple of selfies with a quirky caption. The actor looked gorgeous in a white outfit and red lip; her sister Nigaar and fans have showered love for her in the comments. Read on to know more details about the story:

Gauahar Khan’s photos

Gauhar Khan took to her Instagram on December 2, 2020, to upload a collage of two of her selfies. The actor looks gorgeous as she dons a white wrap top accompanied with dark red lip and blushed on cheeks. She wrote for caption, ‘Ankhiyon se goli maare , ladki kamaal!’.

The post that made it to Instagram yesterday has got 88k likes so far and her fans have showered it with love. Her sister Nigaar Khan also commented on the picture and said, “So pretty” followed by a set of emojis. Take a look at the comments here.

Gauahar Khan shares news of her wedding

After keeping her fans waiting for a long time Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan have announced their wedding news and the date for the big day. The adorable couple is all set to tie the knot on Christmas Day 2020 in a close-knit ceremony with their families, following the ongoing circumstances. Gauahar shared the news on her feed accompanied by two heart-warming pictures from their pre-wedding shoot, wherein the two dressed in traditional attire.

She wrote, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping in mind the current scenario, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid”.

