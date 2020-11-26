Gauahar Khan's Latest Selfie With Zaid Darbar Is Sure To Melt The Hearts Of Their Fans

Reality show winner Gauahar Khan recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Zaid Darbar. The two of them often share pictures on social media. Today, Gauahar shared another post with Zaid. She posted a stunning selfie with him and her caption said that she’s been 'watching him lately'. She said praised her selfie-taking skills in the caption. Gauahar was seen wearing a black top with beige pant and Zaid was seen in a checked shirt with black pants. Gauhar paired a look with minimal makeup and a black purse.

Fans and followers showered her posts with numerous likes and comments. Zaid also dropped a lovely comment. Gauahar's and Zaid’s friends from the industry couldn’t stop commenting on the picture.

About Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbaar announced their engagement on November 5. The two of them posted a picture from their proposal on their Instagram. In the picture, Gauahar can be seen wearing a flowery salwar suit and Zaid can be seen in a yellow shirt with faded blue jeans. The couple can be seen happily holding balloons which have written ‘she said yes’ and ‘perfect pair’ on them. The two looked cute and head over heels in love with each other.

After their engagement, the couple was seen celebrating Diwali. Wishing their fans and followers a Happy Diwali the two of them were seen dressed green. Gauahar was seen in salwar suit and Zaid Darbar was seen in a co-ordinated zig-zag kurta. As per the reports, Gauahar and Zaid will be getting hitched on December 25. The wedding ceremonies will be held in Mumbai starting from December 22.

The Gold Awards 2020 -

Recently, TV celebrities attended The Gold Awards 2020 that was held in Mumbai on November 24, Tuesday. Gauahar Khan bagged the Most Stylish Reality Star award that night. Recently, the actress shared pictures of the night on her Instagram. The actress was seen in a sleeveless black dress with a black and white bow. Her outfit was designed by Alpana Neeraj and styled by Devki. She paired her look with black heels and her hair tied up.

