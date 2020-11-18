Gauahar Khan And Beau Zaid Darbar Share A 'blooper' Dance Video On Social Media

Zaid Darbar took to his Instagram handle on November 17 and shared a dance video with fiancée Gauahar Khan. The couple shared the blooper reel and wrote, “And this is how we literally ‘FELL’ in ___!!! Heheheh fill in the blanks! #Gaza FT: Beautiful @gauaharkhan #reelkarofeelkaro #reels #reelitfeelit #bloopers”.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan looked elegant in a white outfit with a nude-coloured blazer while Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid looked dapper in his casual outfit. In the video, the lovebirds are seen having a fun time while dancing and falling over each other. Many of their fans dropped laughing face emoticons, red heart and fire emoji.

#GaZa dance to the tune Care Nahi Karda by Yo Yo Honey Singh

On the same day, Gauahar Khan too shared a dance video with her beau on her profile. The duo is seen dancing to the tunes of Care Nahi Karda by Yo Yo Honey Singh. Gauahar expressed her love for the song in the caption while tagging the rapper Honey Singh, her beau Zaid and Sweetaj Brar. She further gave credits to the choreographer Razi Shaikh. A fan commented, “Awww Super cutee. Thank You @zaid_darbar @gauaharkhan” with smiling and kissing face emoticons. Singer Rimi Nique too wrote, “Adorable! Love your outfit @gauaharkhan. I want it. Lol” with heart eye face emoticon.

#GaZa got engaged at the beginning of this month

It was only recently that Gauahar announced her engagement with boyfriend Zaid. On November 4, she took to her Insta handle and posted a picture with Zaid. The couple got engaged in the beginning of November. In the picture, Gauahar and Zaid look lost in their eyes while holding a balloon that read ‘yes’ and another balloon that read ‘perfect pair’.

Gauahar wore a red and white salwar suit while Zaid chose a mustard yellow shirt with faded blue jeans. The actor captioned her picture with a ring emoji and tagged her beau Zaid in it. Many of their fans congratulated the couple and wished them luck for the new beginning. Singer Neha Kakkar also commented, “Oh wow... I’m soo happy for you two!” with heart. Comedian Sunil Grover congratulated the lovebirds. Other who dropped lovely comments include Kishwer Merchant, Meghna Naidu, Dolly Singh, Ankush Bahuguna and Saina Nehwal.

Image Source: Gauahar Khan Instagram

