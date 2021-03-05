Gauahar Khan's Father Passes Away; Actor Shares Heartfelt Message

For the past few days, actor Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have been sharing pictures with the former's father from their wedding, asking their followers to pray for him. The actor had been keeping fans updated about her father's deteriorating health through her Instagram stories. For the uninitiated, Gauahar's father was in the hospital undergoing treatment.

Gauahar Khan's father passes away

Gauahar Khan's father had been keeping ill for some time since the lockdown started last year. He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. Sadly, Gauahar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan passed away on Friday, March 5.

A few hours ago, Gauahar shared an image of herself next to her father in the hospital. She added a verse from a prayer for her father. Here is what she shared:

Her husband, Zaid Darbar also took to Instagram to addressing his followers to pray for his father-in-law. He wrote a heartfelt caption for Zafar Ahmed Khan, addressing him as "the coolest man". Zaid shared a picture with his father-in-law from his wedding.

Zafar Ahmed Khan celebrated his birthday last month. The father-daughter duo was very close to each other. Gauahar shared a photo of herself with her father and her husband Zaid, with a caption "The Z’s in my life".

Youngest of five siblings, Gauahar Khan is a model and an actor. She debuted on the silver screen with Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. She also has an elder sister Nigaar Khan with whom she also featured on the reality TV show Khan Sisters. She was also the winner of a reality TV show. Later she made guest appearances on the reality TV show.

Gauahar Khan also appeared in the musical Zangoora. She has also made a cameo appearance for dance numbers in movies like Ishaqzaade, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. Gauahar was also seen as Riya Pahwa in the Hindi adaptation of hit UK TV show The Office. She was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video's web series Tandav as Maithili Sharan.

