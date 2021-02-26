Gauahar Khan Shares Romantic Picture With Zaid Darbar And It Is Unmissable

Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Gauahar Khan took to Instagram on Friday, February 26, 2021, to share an adorable picture with her hubby Zaid Darbar. The actor also went on to pen a sweet note for him in the caption section. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauahar Khan shared a bright and happy picture of her and Zaid Darbar. In the picture, the duo can be seen striking a romantic pose and is all smiles in this candid pic. Gauahar is seen getting down the stairs, while Zaid is adorably holding her hand.

She can be seen donning a yellow blouse and a pleated skirt. She also opted for a one-sided wavy hairdo, well-done brows, bronze highlighter and bold lips. Zaid is seen sporting a white shirt and blue ripped jeans. He opted for a spike hairdo and a well-grown beard.

Along with the picture, Gauhar also penned a sweet note for the boy. She wrote, “Hum navah mere , tu hai toh meri saansein chale . ðŸ’›♥ï¸ @zaid_darbar #Gaza”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Gauahar Khan shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things positive and nice. Some of the users commented on how adorable the duo looks, while some could not stop going gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “you both are goals”, while the other one wrote, “aww, this is so sweet”. Check out a few more comments below.

Earlier, Gauahar Khan took her to Instagram to share a video with her husband Zaid. The two of them performed on the song Mazaa of B Prak. She wore a plain yellow lehenga with a neck blouse on her boat.

She paired her outfit with a white jutti. Gauahar Khan's husband was wearing a plain white shirt and ripped jeans. He also completed his look with white sneakers. She also revealed that the entire video will be shared soon on Zaid's Instagram handle. Take a look at Gauahar Khan's Instagram video.

