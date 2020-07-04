Gautam & Urvashi's Wedding Pic To Hina Being Scolded: Television News Recap Of The Week

Due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of all TV shows has been halted. However, to entertain the audience in the midst of a nationwide lockdown, a lot of Indian TV industry celebrities have been entertaining fans through their social media handles. So here's a news recap of all the major events in the television industry this week that you need to catch up with:

Hina Khan gets scolded by her mother

Hina Khan posted a video on her Instagram story on July 3, 2020, in which her mother could be heard yelling at her in Kashmiri. She said Hina doesn't care much for costly bags that could get ruined in the rainy season due to moisture. Then her mother puts the bags out in open. And later Hina shared another picture of her whole set of bags, sorted by her mum.

Manish and Sangeita’s virtual wedding ceremony

Manish Raisinghan, best known for his work at the Sasural Simar Ka show, recently held an online media sangeet ceremony on June 30, 2020. He tied the knot with Sangeita Chauhaan in the most unique way. The Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies were combined and the couple was joined by close friends and family members from their respective homes. Actor Avika Gor also attended the traditional ceremony through the video call and all of them can be seen bright and happy in the picture. Take a look.

Himanshi Khurana expresses displeasure over being called 'girlfriend of Asim Riaz'

On July 2, 2020, Himanshi Khurrana took the internet by storm as she expressed her displeasure on being termed as “Asim Riaz’s girlfriend”. The actor wrote asking why does it always have to be “girlfriend of Asim Riaz...” and not “boyfriend of Himanshi Khurana…”. She further added that there are women as well in the industry and they too have an individual personality and had their share of struggles too. Check out the tweet below:

Why it’s always girlfriend of Asim Riaz.. not boyfriend of himanshi Khurana.. I know dere is nthng wrong in dis & M proud of dis bt at d same time females r also working in dis industry & they hv there individual personality.. their share of struggle.. why it’s always about man https://t.co/zhUgAXsyw8 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) July 1, 2020

Urvashi Rautela & Gautam Gulati's wedding photo leaves fans in shock

Bigg Boss fame Gautam Gulati took his Instagram and shared a picture of his wedding with Urvashi Rautela. The picture shows Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati getting married according to Hindu rituals. After seeing this picture, the fans of both the actors went bonkers. However, the picture is not from their actual wedding. The photo shared by the actor is one of the stills in his upcoming film Virgin Bhanupriya alongside Urvashi Rautela. Check out the post below:

Nia Sharma’s striking transformation

Television actor Nia Sharma recently shared a collage of her ‘then’ and ‘now’ picture that took the internet by storm. In the picture, one can notice the complete transformation of the actor from being a shy girl to being bold in her recent pic. Take a look.

