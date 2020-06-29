Kamya Panjabi Calls Husband Shalabh Danj 'extremely Romantic', Says He Has Won Her Trust

Actor Kamya Panjabi is currently spending time with husband Shalabh Danj amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an exclusive interview with a media portal, Kamya talked about her relationship with Shalabh. The actor also opened up about Shalabh’s romantic nature.

Kamya Panjabi on husband Shalabh Danj

Kamya Panjabi shared in the interview that Shalabh is a very romantic person. She revealed how Shalabh keeps surprising her with flowers, cakes and even cards. He keeps sending something or the other to her. She also talked about how she had to threaten him to stop. She warned Shalabh that if he sends her flowers once again, she will block him. He retorted that she cannot.

Kamya called Shalabh Danj ‘absolutely romantic’. He plays songs for her and when she had visited him in Delhi, he also used to give her ice creams with the words ‘I love you’ or ‘You are special to me’ written on it. He also makes special things for her like cards, songs or food.

Not only with romantic gestures, but Shalabh also helps her with workout and spends time with the children. She shared how he gets very busy with work and thus tries to make the most of his free time. They plan out movie nights, playing games and other activities that they could do with the kids. Shalabh also helps Kamya in working out, as she never got time to do so during shoots. He also encourages her to be fit. When together, they talk about their day and discuss other stuff with each other, spending some quality time with one another.

Kamya Panjabi gushed about Shalabh Danj coming into her life and changing it completely. She revealed how he is very different and that she has never experienced someone like him in her life. She knew that a man as a husband should be like Shalabh. She shared how he is also there to support her and love her and that she also has his back all the time. She revealed that he has won her trust and love and this has made her stronger, as she does not fear anything.

Kamya Panjabi’s relationship with Karan Patel

While talking about her life with Shalabh and her marriage, Kamya revealed that the thought of getting married scared her. She said how she was used to living her life in her own terms. Panjabi revealed how it took her two-and-a-half years to get over Karan Patel, her former beau. Karan and Kamya dated for a while before cutting ties in the year 2015.

