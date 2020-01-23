Gautam Rode's Instagram Is An Album Of Monochrome Pictures; See Pics Inside

Gautam Rode kick-started his acting career with Jahan Pyaar Mile and refused to look back since then. Known for playing the titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saraswatichandra alongside Jennifer Winget, Rode has also made appearances in early 2000’s popular music videos.

On the personal front, he tied the knots with his Suryaputra Karn co-star Pankhuri Awasthy in 2018. Have a look at some of the Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actor’s black and white pictures to keep you glued to the screen.

Here are the best black and white pictures of Gautam Rode that you must check out

Also read: Dance Plus 5 Written Update: Remo D'Souza Gets Emotional With Team Punit's Performance

Also read: 'Jamie Oliver's Food Escapes' To 'Sriracha': Best Cooking Shows And Films On Amazon Prime

Also read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Jan 21: Luv-Kush Sees Trisha

Also read: Check Out Gautam Rode's Adorable Pictures With Wife, Pankhuri Awasthy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.