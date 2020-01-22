'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Jan 21: Luv-Kush Sees Trisha

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik and Naira got married in the temple. Suhasini Dadi pampered Luv and Kush, who seemed disconnected. As they have stayed away from their family for years, Luv and Kush could not sense the bond between the members and look lost.

After Naira and Kartik tied the knot, everybody headed back home. Luv and Kush wanted to ride their bikes rather than going in Suhasini’s car. They also insisted Surekha and Akhil lend them their bikes. Later on, the newly wedded couple also boarded their vehicle and travelled to the Goenka Villa.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Written Update For January 17, 2020

Luv and Kush saw Trisha

On the other hand, Trisha could be seen waiting for someone outside the Goenka Villa. Witnessing the girl whom they bullied, Luv and Kush could not hide their shock. They were waiting outside their home and could not be more uneasy with her presence. The duo wonder what was she doing there.

While Kush and Luv think about facing her, Trisha saw Naira getting out of the car and could not hold her excitement. She went ahead to hug her. Trisha was thrilled to see her after so long.

On the other hand, Naira was also glad to see Trisha, who was all grown up now. She introduced the girl to the Goenka family and told them who she was. Naira revealed that Trisha was the one who met her in Rishikesh. The family was pleased to meet her and invited her home.

Meanwhile, Luv and Kush did not look glad. They were in a dilemma and wanted to figure out what if Trisha revealed the incident to Naira. Therefore, they planned to keep a close watch on her.

Also read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Star Shivangi Joshi's Stunning Gowns You Will Want To Steal

Kairav welcomed his parents' home and Naira performed a ritual for the twins. She was overjoyed to see them after a long time. Suhasini Dadi was also happy to see her family in a joyous mood.

Later on, the newlyweds shared quality time together. However, Kartik was disappointed as his family did not decorate his room. But Gayu and Samarth surprised them by booking a honeymoon suite for the couple.

Goenka family spent quality time

Subsequently, the Goenka family celebrated Luv and Kush’s presence by playing games around the bonfire. However, the twins could not feel anything for them. They did not accept Kachoris, that was once their favourite. Trisha saw them hiding the food under the mat to avoid declining their offer.

Also read: Vedika From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai And Other Villains We 'love To Hate'

Also read:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Written: Naira And Kartik To Remarry?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.