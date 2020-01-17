Check Out Gautam Rode's Adorable Pictures With Wife, Pankhuri Awasthy

Gautam Rode is one of the most well-known actors of the Indian television industry. He has been a part of the industry for over a decade now. However, Gautam became a household name with Star Plus' Saraswatichandra (2013), a daily soap opera starring Jennifer Winget.

The actor broke many hearts when he finally tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Pankhuri Awasthy, another popular small-screen actor. Here is all about their adorable love story. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | 'Beyhadh 2' Actor Jennifer Winget's Hairstyles Are Perfect For Every Outfit

Gautam Rode and Pankhudi Awasthy’s love story

It happened on the sets of Sony TV's Razia Sultan, where the two became friends. However, love blossomed when they came together to work for another show in 2015, Suryaputra Karn. Pankhuri played the role of Draupadi in the mythological serial, while Gautam played the lead, Karn. In no time, rumours of them dating started making the rounds online.

Finally, during Diwali 2017, putting all rumours to rest, Gautam announced that they're officially engaged to each other. He did so with an adorable picture of them sitting on a tandem bicycle and a caption that read, "Start of a new journey".

After the news went viral, in an interview with a leading daily, Gautam confirmed that the two had recently gotten engaged and that he feels very lucky to have found a life partner like Pankhuri. He also added that the two of them share the same wavelength and she even fits perfectly in his family. Meanwhile, Pankhuri said that she's found the answer to all her dreams with Gautam and is eagerly looking forward to spending the rest of her life with him.

Gautam is almost 15 years older to the love of his life and people couldn't help but talk about the unusual match. However, the discussion didn't bother the stars and soon, they decided to shut them all up by taking the big plunge. The two got married around the beginning of February 2018. It was a destination wedding that took place in the Tijara Fort Palace in Alwar, Rajasthan. Take a look at the couple’s adorable pictures together-

Also Read | Bahu Begum's Shyra Turns Into Myra For Jennifer Winget's 'Beyhadh 2', See Pics

Gautam and Pankhuri’s adorable pictures together

Also Read | Bahu Begum To Go Off Air? Show To End Its Run On The Small Screen The Next Month

Also Read | Bahu Begum New Timing: When Will Arjit Taneja And Diana Khan's Show Air?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.