Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy's Wedding Pictures Will Make You Go 'aww'

Gautam Rode is widely known for his titular character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saraswatichandra alongside Jennifer Winget. He marked his Hindi television debut with Jahan Pyaar Mile. Rode has also appeared in various popular music videos in the early 2000s. Besides his television career, the actor has also starred in several Bollywood flicks including Annarth and Aksar 2.

In 2018, Gautam Rode tied the knots with his long-term girlfriend Pankhuri Awasthy whom he first met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn. Rode’s wedding was a grand affair. The Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actor does not shy away from sharing cutesy pictures of the best moments with his wife on social media. We have compiled some of the duo’s best pictures from their wedding that will give you couple goals.

1. Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy kick-started their journey together, literally

2. Amid the wedding rituals

3. Chit Chating between the Haldi ceremony

4. Happy married!

5. Dancing for the Sangeet ceremony

6. All prepared for the Shagan

7. Marking the new beginnings together

8. All smiles after the ceremony

9. One from the pre-wedding shoot

