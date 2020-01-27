The Debate
Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy's Wedding Pictures Will Make You Go 'aww'

Television News

Gautam Rode tied the knot with his 'Suryaputra Karn' co-star Pankhuri Awasthy in 2018. Have a look at the duo's cutest pictures from their grand wedding.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gautam Rode

Gautam Rode is widely known for his titular character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saraswatichandra alongside Jennifer Winget. He marked his Hindi television debut with Jahan Pyaar Mile. Rode has also appeared in various popular music videos in the early 2000s. Besides his television career, the actor has also starred in several Bollywood flicks including Annarth and Aksar 2

In 2018, Gautam Rode tied the knots with his long-term girlfriend Pankhuri Awasthy whom he first met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn. Rode’s wedding was a grand affair. The Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actor does not shy away from sharing cutesy pictures of the best moments with his wife on social media. We have compiled some of the duo’s best pictures from their wedding that will give you couple goals. 

1. Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy kick-started their journey together, literally

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on

2. Amid the wedding rituals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pankhuri ‘ZYADA’ Awasthy (@pankhuri313) on

3. Chit Chating between the Haldi ceremony

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on

4. Happy married!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on

5. Dancing for the Sangeet ceremony

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on

6. All prepared for the Shagan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on

Also read: Gautam Rode's Adorable Childhood Pictures That You Must Check Out

7. Marking the new beginnings together

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on

8. All smiles after the ceremony 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pankhuri ‘ZYADA’ Awasthy (@pankhuri313) on

Also read: Gautam Rode's Instagram Is An Album Of Monochrome Pictures; See Pics Inside

9. One from the pre-wedding shoot

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pankhuri ‘ZYADA’ Awasthy (@pankhuri313) on

Also read: Pankhuri Sharma Welcomes Hardik Pandya's Fiance Natasa Stankovic To The Family

Also read: Check Out Gautam Rode's Adorable Pictures With Wife, Pankhuri Awasthy

 

 

Published:
