Gautam Rode's Adorable Childhood Pictures That You Must Check Out

Gautam Rode is known for playing the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saraswatichandra alongside Jennifer Winget. He marked his Hindi television debut with Jahan Pyaar Mile. Rode has also appeared in various popular music videos in the early 2000s. Besides his television career, the actor has also starred in several Bollywood flicks including Annarth and Aksar 2.

On the personal front, Gautam rode tied the knots with his long-term girlfriend Pankhuri in 2018. He met her first on the sets of Suryaputra Karn. Moreover, he is quite active on social media. The Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actor keeps his fans engaged on Instagram. We have compiled some of the best Gautam Rode throwback photos from his social media.

Here are Gautam Rode’s best throwback pictures on Instagram

1. Wishing his dad on the occasion of Father’s Day

2. The smile after getting his favourite Besan Ka Ladoo

3. Felicitation by the school principal after winning 100 meters race in 5th standard

4. A vaguely recognisable Gautam Rode after his transformation for Mahakumbh

5. When he cried after tearing his pants during his Himachal trip

6. A throwback picture with his two favourite people

7. Having a chill life since childhood

8. Building muscles at the age of seventeen

9. A Raksha Bandhan throwback picture with his sister

