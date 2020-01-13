'Beyhadh 2' Actor Jennifer Winget's Hairstyles Are Perfect For Every Outfit

Jennifer Winget from the popular television serial Beyhadh 2 is known for her stylish appearances. The actor portrays the role of the owner of a magazine in this romantic thriller show. Jennifer Winget has managed to steal many hearts with her every look in the show. Jennifer Winget's photos are always the talk of the town as she makes a stylish appearance wherever she goes. Not forgetting Jennifer Winget's hairstyles is always loved by fans.

Jennifer Winget's photos on her social media handle give fans inspiration to get the same look. From her outfit to her hairstyle, everything seems to be on point. And fans love how Jennifer Winget's hairstyles can be pulled off on any outfit. Here some cues that fans could take from her amazing hairstyles.

Jennifer Winget's hairstyles that are the trendsetter

Gajra buns will never go out of style. This is one signature hairstyle that works for everyone and goes on most of the traditional outfits, especially on a saree. The best part about the hairstyle is that it is easy to do. The Beyhadh 2 actor opted for this hairstyle with her green lucknowi saree.

Jennifer Winget's hairstyle in this photo is known as a messy braid. You can also opt for a messy braid for events you don't feel like keeping your hair loose. This is a beautiful hairstyle and really easy to do if you get a hang of it.

Jennifer Winget styled her hair into a short curly hairdo. If you are planning to go for this hairstyle, you can style this hairdo with a lovely dress. To get this look all you need is a curler and hair spray.

Jennifer Winget’s hairstyles have one look that is super common and that is the straight hair look. This look is a neat straight hair look that goes with almost any outfit. To get this look all you need is a comb and a straightener and some setting spray.

Image courtesy: Jennifer Winget Instagram

