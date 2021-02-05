Gautami Deshpande And Virajas Kulkarni To Get Married On This Date In 'Majha Hoshil Na'

Marathi actor Gautami Deshpande and Virajas Kulkarni are currently seen in the Zee Marathi show Majha Hoshil Na. The duo is often seen sharing BTS pictures and updating their fans about the show. Gautami recently revealed the date of their wedding. Read further to know the wedding dates of Sai and Aditya in Majha Hoshil Na.

Gautami Deshpande aka Sai reveals the wedding date in Majha Hoshil Na

The Zee Marathi show Majha Hoshil Na is currently having its major plot twist where Sai played by Gautami Deshpande is all set to run away from Suyash and marry Virajas. The makers have already dropped the promo of the show revealing that Virajas Kulkarni and Gautami's characters Sai and Aditya have finally gotten married. She shared an update with her fans on her Instagram. She asked them to 'save the date 14th February' for her wedding with Aditya. She mentioned that this Valentine's day is going to be special. In the animated video, Sai and Aditya are seen posing with a dance step. Take a look at the post here:

Gautami aka Sai shares pictures from the wedding

Gautami recently shared a few glimpses of her wedding outfit from the show. She is seen wearing a green Kaashtha sari with a red blouse. She poses like a bride in the pictures. Gautami also revealed that this isn't a dream but Sai is about to get married soon. In the caption, Gautami wrote that she is a newly wedded bride who is extremely shy. Take a look at the picture here.

About Majha Hoshil Na

Majha Hoshil Na is a story about Aditya Kashyap who is from a middle-class family. His family consists of his 4 uncles who have taken care of him since childhood. Aditya falls in love with a rich girl named Sai and decides to get married to her. However, their families do not accept their relationship. However, the two are all set to get married and the audience is eager to see how that takes place. Majha Hoshil Na cast features Vidyadhar Joshi, Vinay Yedekar, Sunil Tawade, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Achyut Potdar, Mugdha Puranik, Atul Kale and Sulekha Talvalkar along with Gautami and Virajas.

