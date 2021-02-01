'Majha Hoshil Na' Fame Gautami Deshpande Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes

Majha Hoshil Na fame Gautami Deshpande celebrated her 29th birthday on January 31. She became a household name after her performance in the hit show. As she enjoys a good fan following on social media, her followers went all out to wish the actor. The actress took to Instagram to thank her fans and added a sweet note in her caption.

Gautami Deshpande's Instagram post

Gautami shared a picture of herself where she can be seen in a yellow printed dress and her hair tied into plates. She opted for silver loop earrings. She captioned her post thanking everybody for all the love, blessings and wishes. She further said that it was a great day and she was overwhelmed. She sent love to her fans and followers and specially thanked the wonderful fan clubs. Fans and followers dropped numerous likes and comments on her post.

On her Instagram stories, Gautami shared reposts of her birthday wishes. Many friends and family members sent in wishes to the birthday girl. She also shared a picture of the cake that she received from Team Poshaaq.

Gautami had also gone live on Instagram to thank her Insta fam. In the video, she also spoke about how she spent her day. She said that she was on and off and spent the day at home with her family. She also apologized to her fans for not being able to reply to them individually. She urged her fans to keep showering the same amount of love on her and to keep watching her serial. Have a look at her video below.

More about Majha Hoshil Na

Majha Hoshil Na is an Indian Marathi television drama. The show airs on Zee Marathi and premiered in March 2020. Majha Hoshil Na cast includes Gautami Deshpande and Virajas Kulkarni in the lead role. Gautami is recognized for her role of Sai in the show. The story revolves around Sai who falls in love with a smart and kind man. They get married soon but things change after their wedding as Gautami has to deal with the family members, leading to hilarious situations.

