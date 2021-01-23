Majha Hoshil Na's Virajas Shares Selfie With Shivani Rangole, Fans Ask If They Are Married

Majha Hoshil Na actor Virajas Kulkarni recently took to his Instagram to share a picture with Shivani Rangole. In the picture, Shivani has wrapped her hand around the actor's neck. The caption suggests that the picture was taken just after the two were done shopping. The caption of the picture reads, "A day of shopping for stuff we didn't really need". The fans flooded the comment section with questions about their relationship. They are wondering if the two are married or are simply dating. One of the users wrote, "She is your girlfriend?" and another complimented them. Take a look.

Virajas Kulkarni is quite active on social media and he usually shares pictures from the set of his serial. Earlier, he shared a picture with his co-star Gautami Despande. In the picture, the two are locked in a handcuff and both of them are smiling at the camera. While Gautami is seen wearing a red floral top, the actor is sporting a dark blue shirt. Check out the picture.

In one of the pictures from the set, the actor shared another glimpse with his co-star. The two were dressed up for their wedding in the series. In the picture, the couple is seen riding a bicycle. Check it out.

Saang Tu Ahes Ka fame Shivani Rangole has been part of the Marathi entertainment industry since 2013. She started her film career in 2016 with Phuntroo and Jara Hatke. According to atozmarathi.com, the actor was rumoured to be in a relationship with Rohit Kadu Deshmukh who is an actor, producer as well as an entrepreneur. Earlier, she took to her Instagram to share a picture with Virajas where the two can be seen wearing hoodies. The sunkissed picture included the caption, "à¤¹à¥à¤¡hoodie à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤¥à¤‚à¤¡à¥€!". Check out the picture.

Majha Hoshil Na

The Marathi serial started airing from March 2, 2020. The story revolves around Sai who belongs to a rich family and she falls in love with Aditya who hails from a middle-class family. The couple gets married and the situation turns hilarious when Sai has to deal with Aditya's family. The show has aired around 190 episodes on Zee Marathi.

(Promo Image credit: Virajas's IG/Shivani's IG)

