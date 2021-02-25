Gautami Deshpande Shares BTS Pictures From Her Photoshoot In A White Gown

Television actor Gautami Deshpande is popularly known for her Zee Marathi show Majha Hoshil Na. The actor recently shared a behind the scenes photo on her Instagram. Fans couldn't stop complimenting the actor for her look. Take a look at Gautami Deshpande's Instagram picture.

Gautami Deshpande shares a BTS picture

Gautami Deshpande shared a few behind the scenes pictures from her photoshoot. The actor wore a gorgeous white down while net tule. The dress has a sweetheart neckline and a diamond choker necklace. She tied her hair in a bun and wore white flowers on her head. She was seen looking at her phone while the picture was being clicked. Gautami shared that she likes sharing BTS pictures, especially from photoshoots. Take a look at Gautami Deshpande's photos on her Instagram.

Reactions to Gautami Deshpande's photos

As soon as the actor shared her BTS pictures, her fans flooded her comment section with all things nice. A fan wrote that Gautami looks like a princess. Many others wrote that the actor looked gorgeous and she inspires them. A fan wrote that Gautami has been inspiring her since the beginning and will inspire her till the end. Take a look at the comments on Gautami's pictures.

A sneak peek into Gautami Deshpande's Instagram

Gautami shared the final picture from the shoot. She looked away from the camera while posing for the picture in the white gown. She wrote that after all the behind the scene photos this was the final photo. She also shared a few pictures from the shoot of her show. In one of the pictures, Gautami is seen struggling with her braid. She wrote that picture was clicked her hair turned out to be messy. Take a look at Gautami Deshpande's shoot pictures from her Instagram.

More about Majha Hoshil Na

Gautami is the lead actor opposite Virajas Kulkarni in the show. Majha Hoshil Na cast also features actors like Achyut Potdar, Vidyadhar Joshi, Seema Deshmukh, Vinay Yedekar, Sunil Tawde, Dipti Joshi, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi and Sulekha Talwalkar in supporting roles. The plot revolves around Aditya and Sai's love story. In the recent episodes, the couple has tied the knot after facing several hurdles.

