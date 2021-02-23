Gautami Deshpande Shares 'first Audition' Clip Of Her Playing A Scared Daughter; Watch

Gautami Deshpande recently did an 'ask me anything' session with her fans on Instagram. During this interactive session, one of the actor's fans asked her to share about her first audition. Giving fans a sneak peek into her career, the Majha Hoshil Na fame took to her Instagram Stories to share the video of her 'first audition'. Watch the glimpse of Gautami Deshpande's first-ever audition video.

Gautami shares a video of her first audition

In this video, Gautami Deshpande is spotted wearing a sleeveless blue tee and paired it with denim pants. Her hair is kept open and the actor looks quite younger than her current role in Majha Hoshil Na. Here, she performed a small set wherein she had to talk to her angry and furious father.

The small clip begins with Gautami nervously saying, "Baba aaikna... Baba mala mahit ahe tumhi maza var khup chidle aahat pan, please doon minute maza mahn aaikun gya... Baba mala mahit ahe he he sagle..."("Dad listen... dad I know you are angry with me, but please for two minutes listen to me... dad I know what's going on..). Here, Deshpande enacted a scared daughter who is trying to explain her side to her angry father. Apart from sharing the video, the star did not share any other details about her first audition.

Gautami Deshpande's shows

Gautami Deshpande made her television debut with ZEE Marathi's popular serial, Majha Hoshil Na. This serial follows the love story between Sai and Aditya. The two have now tied the knot and the former is off to her in-laws with no women in their lives. While Gautami Deshpande plays Sai, Virajas Kulkarni portrays the role of Aditya.

Majha Hoshil Na cast also has Achyut Potdar, Vidyadhar Joshi, Vinay Yedekar, Sunil Tawde, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Sulekha Talwalkar, Aashay Kulkarni, Atul Kale and many others. Helmed by Aniket Sane, the serial is bankrolled by Ocean film company of Subodh Khanolkar, Onkar Kate & Sujay Hande. Before Majha Hoshil Na, Gautami Deshpande appeared in a short film released in 2013. Titled Gaabha, the short drama flick was helmed by Amit Waghchaure. Penned by Chetan Thorat, it stars Sanket Belsare, Ajinkya Bhosale, Monika Dabade, Gautami Deshpande, Ashwini Joglekar, Vignesh Joshi and Nakul Sutar.

