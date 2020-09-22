'Anolkhi He Ghar Maze' Marathi Movie Cast Features Ashok Saraf, Tushar Dalvi & Others

Directed by Sachin Deo, Anolkhi He Ghar Maze is a 2009 Marathi family-drama flick. Bankrolled by Junaid Memon, the story of the film is based on a Maharashtrian joint family located in Pune. Anolkhi He Ghar Maze chronicles how financial burden causes a massive rift between a father-son duo. Meanwhile, the daughter-in-law takes the responsibility for the situation and tries to reunite them. The movie features several prominent faces of the Marathi cinema.

Here’s taking a closer look at all the main characters of Anolkhi He Ghar Maze

Anolkhi He Ghar Maze cast

Ashok Saraf as Jagannath Deshmukh

Anolkhi He Ghar Maze cast features Ashok Saraf essaying the role of Jagannath Deshmukh, who is the patriarch of the middle-class Deshmukh family. He lives along with his wife, three sons and a daughter-in-law. Jagannath’s decision of taking a voluntary retirement at the age of 50 causes the Deshmukh family to undergo a massive financial crisis while increasing the pressure on his eldest son. Not only that, but the rift between the father and the eldest son increases to a point where the family separates, which makes Jagannath take up two odd jobs.

Tushar Dalvi as Shekhar Deshmukh

Tushar Dalvi is playing the role of Jagannath Deshmukh’s eldest son Shekhar. He is the highest-earning member of the family, who takes care of all the expenses of the house. With the expenditure increasing day-by-day, Shekhar tends to get more irritated. To top it all, his younger brother’s wedding is another baggage on his shoulder.

Kavita Laad Medhekar as Shubhada

Anolkhi He Ghar Maze cast sees Kavita Laad Medhekar as Shubhada who is Shekhar’s wife and the daughter-in-law of the Deskhmukh family. As her husband is facing a financial crisis, Subhada becomes pregnant which makes Shekhar tenser. However, she takes up the responsibility of reuniting their family once again.

Pushkar Shrotri as the middle brother

Pushkar Shrotri is playing the role of the middle brother of the family. While the entire family is planning his wedding, his earning is very less as compared to his elder brother. He is trying to find a way to share his expenses so that the family runs better.

Sushant Shellar as the youngest brother

Sushant Shellar is essaying the role of the third brother, Siddharth, who is the youngest of all. He is an engineering student who has indulged in taking drugs due to parental pressure. Siddharth too wants to earn bread for his family, however, his addiction causes tremendous problems for him.

