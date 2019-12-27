Ghost Stories: Why The Anthology Film's 4 Directors Collaborating For 3rd Time?

Directors Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee will be collaborating for the third time in the upcoming anthology horror film, Ghost Stories. Previously, these directors had also worked together in the making of two other anthology films, Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories. Though these four directors have very different styles of filmmaking, they still work well together thanks to their interpersonal relationships. Recently, director Anurag Kashyap revealed the special reason behind why he and the other three directors were collaborating once more.

Anurag Kashyap on why the Bombay Talkies directors collaborated once more for Ghost Stories

Speaking to a news agency, Anurag Kashyap revealed that the friendship between the four directors (including him) had grown considerably stronger ever since the release of Bombay Talkies and that they had also evolved as people. He added that these collaborations had become a yearly project for them where they would get a chance to see each other’s works and also do some experimentation. After the release of Lust Stories, Anurag and the other three directors were looking forward to doing something new and interesting. Anurag added that he was sure that sure after Ghost Stories they would meet again in two weeks to do something new.

Anurag further stated that while making the film was fine, what truly excited him the most was their interactions. He revealed that they were all different in their approach of storytelling and that these collaborations made them think differently on the same topic. Anurag Kashyap's segment in Ghost Stories will star Sobhita Dhulipala and Pavail Gulati.

Meanwhile, Dibakar Banerjee's segment will feature Gulshan Devaiah and Sukant Goel in the lead roles. Dibakar also spoke to the news agency and told them that while he and Anurag were often mentioned in the same breath, they were actually really different filmmakers. He added that he felt no pressure doing this project as he was working alongside Karan, Zoya and Anurag.

However, Dibakar added that despite the lack of pressure, he still put in efforts into his segments. He said that none of his segments in these anthology films had been easy. He added that even in Ghost Stories, he directed a segment that was rather uncomfortable and technically tough to shoot. Dibakar said that there was no way he could have ever filmed something like his segment in a normal movie. The only reason he was able to experiment was due to the fact that Ghost Stories was an anthology.

Ghost Stories will also feature segments directed by Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar. Zoya Akhtar's segment is set to feature Vijay Varma, Janhvi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri and Raghuvir Yadav. Meanwhile, Karan Johar's segment will star Avinash Tiwary, Mrunal Thakur and Kusha Kapila. Ghost Stories is set to release on the popular streaming platform Netflix, on January 1, 2020.

