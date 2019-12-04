Janhvi Kapoor's Ghost Stories And Other Bollywood Horror Flicks To Expect In 2020

Bollywood has often made spine-chilling horror classics that have been downright frightening according to the Indian cinema. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor shared a post on her Instagram profile stating that she would be starring in Netflix's Ghost Stories along the rest of the cast ensemble. Along with Ghost Stories, Bollywood will see many releases in the upcoming months. Take a look at the upcoming movie and plan what you would like to watch.

Bollywood horror movies to watch in 2020

Ghost Stories

Ghost Stories stars Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Gulshan Devaiah, Avinash Tewari, Surekha Sikri, Pavail Gulati, Sukant Goel, Vijay Verma and YouTube fame Kusha Kapila, in pivotal roles. This movie will also be an anthology horror film and would comprise of four short stories. It is co-produced under the banners of RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment and would release on January 1, 2020.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the Akshay Kumar's movie of the same name. The original part featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles while the second part will feature Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. The movie is set to release on July 31, 2020. It will be directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by the T-series owner Bhushan Kumar.

Bhoot Part One

The movie is gaining prominence for the fact that Vicky Kaushal who is actually scared of horror movies will ironically be playing a role in the horror film. Bhoot Part One will be directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and is based on a real-life incident. Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in the film playing a pivotal role. Producer of the film, Karan Johar has announced that Dharma Productions will be producing a series of horror films under the Bhoot franchise. The movie will release on February 21, 2020.

Laxmmi Bomb

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb is set to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe on Eid 2020. Only the poster of the movie has been released as of now. Akshay Kumar can be seen standing in front of an Indian Goddess idol wearing a red saree looking fierce. The film will be released on May 22, 2020, and stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. The movie is said to be a remake of South Indian film Kanchana.

