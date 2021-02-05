'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Actor Ayesha Singh Injures Knee On Sets; Shares Glimpse

On February 5, 2021, actor Ayesha Singh took to her official Instagram handle and shared a boomerang video of herself. In the video, Ayesha can be seen sitting in a wheelchair and wearing a bandage on her left knee. The actor informed in her caption that she had a fall and injured her knee terribly. According to TellyChakkar, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor, despite her injury, continued to shoot for the daily soap.

Ayesha Singh injured on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the short boomerang clip, Ayesha can be seen wearing a white dress and sat in a wheelchair. Adopting a ‘new normal’, she wore a disposable blue mask and posed for the camera flaunting her bright smile. She had tied her hair in a high bun. She captioned the video as “Humpty Dumpty had a great fall” with a Humpty Dumpty GIF and a laughing emoticon.

The outlet reported that the production house had let Ayesha go on a break and recover soon from the injury. However, she denied taking a break considering the deadlines the production house has to meet. She further expressed her will to continue to shoot despite her injury. A source informed the portal that despite her sick leaves, Ayesha showed up on the sets in order to continue shooting her important scenes. The source revealed that the production house cooperated with her by cutting several walking shots from the upcoming scenes. They arranged a wheelchair and made her sit while performing so that the pain doesn’t elevate.

Apart from being a dedicated actor, newbie Ayesha Singh is also quite active on her Instagram handle. She often shares snippets from the sets of the daily soap. She recently shared several snippets with her co-actor, Neil Bhatt. In the pictures, the duo can be seen flaunting gifts received by their fans. Ayesha penned a long caption expressing her gratitude towards her fans. She wrote, “Beautifully put together pictures, cake and letters by our fan families. I am truly grateful and in love with you all. Thank You so much for the love n support and turning Sai and Virat into Beautiful Sairat. With my other-half of Sairat @bhatt_neil”.

