'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's' Suraj Sonik Gives A Peek Into His Vanity Van; Watch

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Suraj Sonik took to his social media handle and shared a video to give a sneak peek into his routine of getting ready for shoot. Interestingly, as the video starts, Suraj is seen switching on the lights, setting his hair and wearing a jacket to complete his outfit. Later, he turns and looks at the camera while taking his viewers out from his vanity van to the shoot location.

Suraj Sonik shot the reel-video on Avicii's popular song The Nights. Instagramming the reel-video, Suraj wrote a few lyrics of the song. Scroll down to watch the video.

Suraj Sonik gets ready for shoot:

As soon as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aniket dropped the video on his feed, fans showered love on him in the comments section. It was flooded with various emoticons, including red-heart, heart-eye and fire, among many others. Meanwhile, a handful of fans called him "cute" and "handsome".

Suraj Sonik recently joined the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's cast as Aniket. On the first day of his shoot on GHKPM's set, Suraj shared a video, featuring the lead actor Neil Bhatt. In the caption of his reel-video, Sonik praised his co-star Bhatt. Suraj had written that Neil has an "extremely down to earth personality with a vibrant style yet charming attitude". An excerpt of his caption read, "At the end, i was taught to just enjoy the good work, rest everything falls into place. May god bless you @bhatt_neil bhaiya , thank you for imprinting your experience on the very first day of our shoot. / Sky is the limit for you bhaiya, may you reach beyond it".

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episodes

As per the current track, the storyline of the series will soon take a turn as Pakhi, played by Aishwarya Sharma, has to go to Ladakh. Later, Virat, played by Neil Bhatt, will insist to accompany her. Amid this, through a series of events, Sai, played by Ayesha Singh, will also join them for the trip. The show premieres on Star Plus from Monday to Saturday at 8 PM.

