'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Written Update Feb 3: Sai Imitates Virat To Catch His Lies

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on February 3, starts with Sai feeding Virat in the hospital. As Virat tells Sai that except for his mother no one has fed him this way, Sai lighten ups his mood by saying that he is like her father and she is like her mother. Amid their banter, Viji gets up and meets Sai. When Sai scolds Virat for not taking her calls, Viji confronts her and accepts that she disconnected the calls. Scroll down to read the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's latest episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fenruary 3 written update

Sai and Virats bid adieu to Viji

As the episode progresses further, Sai starts mingling with Viji and feed her and Virat. Virat again asks Sai about her khabari. However, the doctor comes and informs that Viji's father is alright and they can meet him. Viji reunites with her father and Virat and Sai leave the hospital.

Panic Pakhi creates tension

Meanwhile, at Chavan mansion, everyone gets worried for Virat. Ashwini suggests that they should ask Sai about Virat. But, Bhavani starts taunting and says that sai don't care about Virat. Later, Virat and Sai enter the home and ask why is everyone up. The Chavans assume that Virat took Sai out and start mocking them. However, Sai replies to them and explains the situation. Ashwin taunts Pakhi for creating panic and later Virat and Sai go to their room.

Sai schools Virat in his style

As Virat sets his bed to sleep, Sai asks him about his visit to her college. Virat lies but confesses that he went to her college. Sai warns him to not lie to her next time. Later, Sai reveals to Virat that she had called DIG to get a lead on his whereabouts.

Pakhi gets jealous

Ashwini thanks Sai for feeding Virat last night while preparing food. Meanwhile, Bhavani tells that Pakhi has to go to Ladakh to sign the papers of Samrat. They later inform Virat about the same. While he thinks about Samrat, he stares at Sai and they exchange a smile. Pakhi notices. Later, Virat suggests that he will accompany Pakhi to Ladakh.

