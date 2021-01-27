'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Co-stars Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Are Engaged; See Pics

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are now engaged. Neil took to his Instagram to announce the news and shared a few pictures from their engagement ceremony. The caption reads, "From the madness, to the fun, and all the love that bloomed, for lifetime we became one #roka @aisharma812 ". The fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. In the picture, the couple is seen colour coordinating and are wearing green traditional attire.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's Roka ceremony

(Image credit: Neil Bhatt's Instagram post)

The fans have been watching Neil and Ayesha as a couple in reel life and were shocked to see him getting engaged with Aishwarya. In the comment section of the post, some of the fans questioned if it is real or reel. Other users were just shocked to know about the engagement.

(Image credit: Neil Bhatt's Instagram post)

The couple met on the set of the series and fell in love with each other. Earlier, Neil shared a picture from the show where he is holding Aishwarya in his arms. He added in the caption that it was one of his favourite scenes. The caption reads, "One of my favorite scenes in terms of execution. Hope you'll liked it too". Check out the post.

Neil is often seen sharing pictures with Aishwarya with thoughtful captions. In one of the picture, the couple is seen in a dancing pose where Aishwarya is looking at him. The caption reads, "Let time stop right here". This hinted the closeness of the couple. Check out the picture.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started airing on Star Plus from October 5, 2020. The show is a remake of the Bengali series Kusum Dola. The lead role of the series is Neil Bhatt as ACP Virat, Ayesha Singh as Sai and Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi. The show revolves around ACP Virat who is constantly struggling to choose his love or duty. Virat falls in love with Pakhi on a trip but on his way back, he misplaces her number. During the chaos, he meets Sai, who is his trainer's daughter. The two get closer day by day and the story revolves around the love triangle.

