Neil Bhatt Won This Popular Reality Show, Fans Will Be Surprised To Know The Name

Neil Bhatt stars in Ghumm Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein on Star Plus as ACP Virat Chavan. He has worked in a number of television shows. The actor is loved by the audience and has a huge fan following but not many know that this actor was a part of a very famous Television reality show in the 90s. According to the reports by Telly Chakkar, the actor didn't just participate but even won the title. Keep reading to know which reality show did this talented actor win and more details.

Do you remember when Neil Bhatt was a contestant on this popular Television reality show?

Did you know Neil Bhatt was a participant on the popular 90s dance show called Boogie Woogie? Boogie Woogie was one of the first reality shows to air on Indian Television. The show started in 1996 and ran for almost a decade. It was hosted and judged by the famous actor Javed Jaffrey, his brother Naved and their friend Ravi Behl. The show saw various seasons and some very talented young dancers. Neil Bhatt participated in the show's 2008 season. The actor is a trained dancer and his awesome dance moves led him to win the season's title. This children's dance show marks Neil Bhatt's initial projects before he stepped into the field of acting.

Neil Bhatt's shows apart from his most recent and famous TV series Ghumm Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein include Jo Ishq Ki Marzi Woh Rab Ki Marzi which aired in 2009, 12/24 Karol Bagh and Zindgi Ka Har Rang ... Gulaal. He is also quite popular for his depiction of the mythological presentation of Laxman in the recent adaptation of Ramayan which aired in the year 2012. He even played some titular roles in other TV series like Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop where he played the role of Inspector Ranveer Singh Vaghela. In Tumhi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi he portrayed the role of Bhushan Pethewala and in Diya Aur Baati Hum he played the role IPS Zakir Siddiqui.

His current show Ghumm Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein cast includes Aishwarya Sharma as Patralekha Patil also known as Pakhi in the show. Ayesha Singh as Sai Joshi, Siddharth Bodke as Jagtap Mane and Sanjay Narvekar as Inspector Kamal Joshi. The plot of the show revolves around a young inspector who gets married to honour the word he gave his dying mother but is still in love with an old flame and when she returns in his life the respected officer is in splits to keep up with everyone.

