'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' Spoiler: Ayesha Singh's Character To Attempt Suicide

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a popular TV show that released on October 5 and has now picked pace in terms of the story. The makers of the show have been coming up with several twists and turn in the show to keep the audience entertained and curious about the upcoming episodes. Recently, a shocking spoiler got out about an upcoming episode. Take a look at what the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein spoiler is.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein spoiler

According to recent reports by TellyChakkar, the shocking Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein spoiler stated that Ayesha Singh’s character, Sai, will try to attempt suicide in one of the upcoming episodes. It is also stated that as soon as Virat will come to know about it, he will rush to save her. The show will witness a new actor, Kapil Kumar, who will be essaying the role of Sai’s uncle in the show. Also, when Virat and Sai get married, it will come as a huge shock for Mohit, Pakhi, Sunny and Karishma.



Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein plot

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein plot revolves around the lives of the characters namely ACP Virat Chavan, Sai Joshi, and Pakhi or Patralekha Mohitepatil. The story begins with Virat meeting Patralekha during a camp. Soon, something more develops between them and Virat takes her number and promises to call her. However, he misplaces the number. Meanwhile, Virat meets Sai, whom he had to keep safe on behalf of his father. Pakhi later waits for his call and after a point, she feels cheated and somehow ends up getting married to Virat’s brother, Samrat. The story continues and when Pakhi meets Virat, he justifies his side of the story and clears all the misunderstandings between them. As Pakhi still had feelings for Virat, he refuses to break his brother’s marriage and promises Pakhi that he would never love any other woman. The story later involves many other twists which result in Sai getting married to Virat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein cast

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein cast includes actors namely Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, Shailesh Datar, Sheetal Maulik, Mitali Nag, Bharti Patil, Mridul Kumar and several others.

Image courtesy: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein promo

