'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Jan 23 Written Update: Virat Feels Jealous Of Aniket

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin January 23 episode begins with Bhawani hearing loud music from Sai’s room and asking Virat whether the doctor had prescribed her to play loud music to cure her fever. She continues complaining and asks Virat whether they should stay in the house or leave and live somewhere else. Read further ahead to know Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jan 23 Written Update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jan 23 Written Update

Virat quietly watches Sai’s dance

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update continues as Virat calms down Bhawani and tells her that no one needs to go anywhere. He also says that he will talk to Sai and will make sure that will not happen again. Virat then goes to Sai’s room and watches her while she enjoys performing Kathak on a classical song. While Sai keeps dancing, she suddenly slips and Virat comes to her rescue and holds her. As they share a romantic moment gazing into each other’s eyes, Virat breaks the silence and apologises to her for entering the room suddenly. Sai then says that he must not feel sorry as it is his room too and doesn’t need anybody’s permission to enter.

Also Read 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 22: Riddhima Reaches Juvenile Centre

Sai tells Virat about her love for dance

Virat then asks her why she is so happy and performed Kathak all of a sudden to which Sai states that she is practising for the fresher’s welcome programme’s dance competition to be held in her college. Virat then tells her that the music was loud but Sai says that it was not. She then shares that she used to participate in every dance competition during her school days but this time she did not want to perform. Sai then adds that it was a fellow student, Aniket, who encouraged her to participate in the competition. Virat then asks who Aniket is to which she says that he is a student and insisted her a lot to perform, so she agreed. She even mentioned that Aniket was a really good singer.

Also Read 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 22: Abhi & Pragya Sit For Their Wedding Rituals

Virat feels jealous of Aniket

As Virat inquires more about Aniket and his singing skills from Sai, he comes to know that he was a runner up of a famous reality show. As Sai keeps talking about Aniket and praising him, Virat gets more and more jealous. Sai then realises that Virat is getting jealous of Aniket and teases him. Virat then asks her how Aniket looks to which Sahi says that she hasn’t looked at him but he is taller than Virat. Sai then asks him why Pakhi didn't bring dinner for him and yells loudly at Pakhi to get dinner for him. Ashwini then hears the yelling and asks Ninad what was wrong. Meanwhile, Virat shouts at Sai to which she asks him whether he was angry only because she was dancing on Aniket’s song or participating in the dance competition.

Also Read 'Anupamaa' Written Update Jan 23: Vanraj Takes Pakhi To Kavya's House, Challenges Anupamaa

Also Read 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 23: Riddhima Finds The File From Juvenile Centre

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.