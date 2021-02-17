'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 16 Written Update: The Rift Grows Between Sai & Virat

The latest episode of Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on February 16, starts with Sai crying and remembering her father while complaining about how Chavans always try to mock her. Meanwhile, Mohit comes to thank Sai. He opens up and praises her. As Sai talks to him, she encourages him to have the courage and follow his passion. When Mohit tries to ask Sai about her feelings for Virat, she denies answering. Scroll down to read the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's February 16 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 16 written update

Virat tries to mend ways with Sai

Virat gets tea for Sai and offers it to her without saying a word. Sai pushes his hand back to convey her denial. Virat keeps trying, but in vain. As the duo continues it for a while, Sai accidentally spills the tea on Virat. Virat feels the burn and to help him, Sai again accidentally throws water on him and leaves.

Sunny comes to rescue Virat

As the episode progresses further, Sunny visits Virat's office and has a fun banter with the latter. He explains where Virat went wrong and how Sai had to go through the outrage of Chavans and Pakhi. Later, he suggests to Virat to take Sai out for lunch the next day as it is a Sunday and Virat agrees. Meanwhile, in the college, Sai locks the lunch plan with Pulkit as she wants to dig Pulkit and Devyani's past.

Ashwini backs up for Sai

The next day, Ashwini prepares food for everyone in the kitchen while Pakhi, Karishma and Sonali pretend to help her with the chores. When Bhavani enters the kitchen and mocks Sai for not coming in the kitchen on Sunday, Pakhi joins her. However, Ashwini supports Sai and reminds everyone that Sai always completes her part of home chores and goes to college.

Sai gears up to meet Pulkit

Later, Pakhi serves chaas to everyone in the hall while Sai walks in and calls Ashwini to inform her that she is going out for important work. Sonali tries to slam Sai, but in vain, as the former claps back at her questions. Pakhi tries to insult Sai, but the latter also answers her back. Meanwhile, Virat asks Sai to answer the questions.

Sai hides the truth

Ashwini inquires about the professor. However, Sai manages to hide Pulkit's identity without lying to anyone. When Virat learns that Sai's professor has only invited her for the lunch, he raises his concern. Then, Ninad adds fuel to the fire. Ignoring Ninad's remark, Sai makes her way. Agitated Virat comes in her way and says that today Sai has to surrender her stubbornness.

