'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Written Update Feb 15: Sai Fearlessly Confronts Virat

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on February 15, starts with Pulkit, who meets Sai in the college. He asks about the trip and she informs that it got cancelled. Later, Pulkit invites Sai for lunch at his home, so, he can talk about Devyani. While thinking that it will be a good opportunity, Sai agrees. Scroll down to read the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's February 15 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin February 15 episode

Virat triggers a fight

As the episode progresses further, Virat meets Sai in the night and apologises to her as Pakhi cancelled the trip. While replying casually, Sai confronts Virat and says that she agreed to join them only because she and Virat are never on the same page. Virat misunderstands Sai and counters her opinion. Agitated Sai suggests that they should not talk at all. On it, Virat comments on Sai's immaturity and ego.

Sai continues the fight

As Sai claps back at Virat, she highlights Pakhi's immature behaviour. Her questions leave Virat speechless. When Sai says that Virat's family uses him to entertain Pakhi, Virat shouts at her. He reminds Sai that they are husband-wife and she needs to think twice before questioning about his relationship with Pakhi.

Sai shows mirror to Virat

Sai reveals to Virat that she knows about Virat and Pakhi's untold love story. Virat tries to justify himself. However, Sai diffuses the situation and asks Virat to stay out of her personal matter. Virat cries while thinking that Sai always misunderstands him. As the title track of the show plays in the background, Sai and Virat sleep teary-eyed.

Kaku taunts Virat

The next day, in the morning, Virat searches for Sai and finds her on the balcony. And, he thinks of something to talk to Sia. Meanwhile, downstairs, Bhavani and Sonali praise Pakhi's tea while mocking Ashwini. As Virat comes, Bhavani asks Pakhi to offer the tea to him. Virat asks for one more cup. Ashwini comes forward and everyone learns that it is for Sai. On this, Kaku taunts Virat. However, he takes a stand and asks her what is wrong if he is serving tea to his wife.

