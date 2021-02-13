'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Written Update Feb 12: Pakhi Cancels Trip As Sai Joins Them

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin latest episode starts with Virat appreciating Sai for packing up all the essentials for their trip and also explains to her how sometimes one has to fight their family for someone they care about. Sai replies to this and says that she is ready to help Devyani, but she has to open up about her problems and that she will talk to Pulkit about Devyani once they are back from the trip. Find out what happened next on the episode as you read the GHKKPM Feb 12 Written Update, here.

GHKKPM Feb 12 Written Update

Bhawani is seen asking Pakhi about the packing and the latter replies that she has taken all that is required. Bhawani then asks her to enjoy the trip after her documentation work is done. Further, Sonali suggests that they extend there stay by a few days and enjoy the trip when Virat walks in and interrupts saying that they are going there only for some important work. Bhawani still tries to convince them to extend their stay, when Pakhi tells Virat to not get into any discussion with Sai because they would miss their flight.

The family members are alien to the fact that Sai is joining Virat and Pakhi on the trip, and Ashwini tells him not to argue with anyone as they have to leave. Sai walks in on the scene and Virat appreciates her looks, while Bhawani instantly questions her that why is she dressed as only Virat is leaving for the trip. Further, Sonali asks Sai to go make breakfast for the family when Ashwini reveals that Sai is going somewhere to which Virat adds that she is joining Pakhi and him on the trip. Pakhi is in utter shock when she hears this.

Followed by this, Ninad and Omkar start scolding Virat for not letting anyone know that Sai will be joining him and Pakhi, prior to this. Karishma taunts that nobody is going to have an objection as Virat is the one who earns in the house and is asked by Bhawani to not interrupt. Post this, Pakhi says that she will go alone and do her work by herself and Sai confesses how she was not ready to go but Virat forced her to join them.

Next up, Bhawani asks Virat why he forced Sai to join them on the trip to which Virat replies that even she has had some bad times recently and deserves to have a good time and be happy. Virat is also supported by Ashwini and defends Sai. At this moment, Pakhi loses her cool and declares that no one will go on the trip and ends up tearing the flight tickets.

