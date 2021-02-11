'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Written Update Feb 10: Sai Takes A Sharp Jibe At Pakhi

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which telecasted on February 10, starts with Sai studying for an upcoming test. Devyani comes and requests her to deck her up. But, Sai firmly denies and continues studying. Meanwhile, Devyani waits for Sai to get done with her studies. Scroll down to read the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's February 10 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin February 10 episode

Sai learns Devyani's husband's name

As Devi sees Sai studying, she mentions about her husband. Later, Sai tries to know his name, but in vain. She agrees to style Devyani's hair. Meanwhile, Pulkit decides to call Sai to talk about Devyani. Later, while talking to Devyani, Sai mentions Pulkit's name. Devi starts crying and pleads Sai to not hurt her husband. While Sai tries to calm down her, she leaves. Sai connects the dot and concludes that Devyani's husband's name is Pulkit.

Kaku targets Mohit

The next day, Karishma prepares Mohit's favourite food and asks him to eat it inside their room. However, Mohit starts eating in the dining area, assuming that Bhavani is not at home. Bhavani enters and starts taunting Mohit for not getting any job. When Karishma and Sonali try to back Mohit, Bhavani asks them to stay out of the matter.

Sai comes to rescue Mohit

As Bhavani calls Mohit a "khota sikka", he decides to never have food again in the Chavan niwas. Bhavani gets angry and takes away Mohit's plate. However, Sai comes and holds the plate from the other side. As Sai starts schooling Bhavani while calling out her parenting ways, the latter's anger bursts out on the former. Virat comes to back Sai.

Pakhi tries to interrupt

When Karishma questions about Sai's sudden concern for Mohit, Pakhi interrupts and interprets that Sai always goes the other way around to insult Bhavani. As the episode ends, Sai gives a befitting reply to Pakhi and says that she feels Pakhi's life has only one motto, that is to keep taunting Sai. She later adds that she can't stand still while watching someone doing wrong.

