Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Written Update Feb 9: Pulkit Learns Sai's Truth

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which telecasted on February 9, starts with Sai reminding Pakhi that Virat is no one to the former and she doesn't mind if he goes with her or anyone else. Pakhi claps back at her and says that Sai's face proves that she does not want Virat to go with Pakhi. Virat diffuses the situation and Pakhi leaves. Scroll down to read the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's February 9 episode.

Virat and Sai get into a tiff

As Pakhi leaves, Sai starts scolding Virat and tells him that she is not coming for the trip as she will become the third wheel. Virat asks her to think twice before saying anything. Sai explains to him that Pakhi will be hurt if he will inform at the last moment. Virat asks Sai to pack the bags and leave everything on him.

Pulkit learns the truth

The next day, Sai meets Devi, who talks about her husband. Sai promises Devi that she will find her husband soon. Later, in college, Pulkit asks Sai about her sister-in-law and learns that Devyani and Sai are relatives. As Sai narrates Devyani's mental situation, he leaves while crying. Meanwhile, Bhavani insults Mohit and reminds him that he only has six days to get a good job.

Sunny senses the storm

On the other hand, Sunny visits Virat's office to book the tickets. He warns Virat to inform Pakhi that Sai will also join them. However, Virat denies it. Later, he calls Pakhi, who packs her bag for the trip. Amid their conversation, Sai calls Virat on the office's landline.

Sai tells a secret to Virat

Pakhi suspects that Sai has called Virat. Meanwhile, Sai continues talking to Virat. Sai reveals to him that she will be travelling via flight for the first time. Later, she recalls the promise her Aaba made to her. Virat says that one day they will fulfil her Aaba's wish and visit Siddhivinayak together.

Pakhi confronts Sai

As Sai asks about other things that need to be done, Pakhi witnesses this from a distance. Sai disconnects the call and Pakhi enters the room to insult Sai. However, Sai gives a befitting reply and asks her to let her study for a while. As the episode ends, Pakhi taunts Sai and says that when Virat will be with her for the next 4-5 days, she can study peacefully.

