'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 17 Spoiler Alert: Virat Decides To Punish Sai; Watch

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is soaring high on TRP charts for its recent track, in which Pakhi cancels the trip to Ladakh when she learns that Sai will also join her and Virat. However, the audience witnessed more drama when in the recent episode, Sai fearlessly questions Virat about his committed relationship with Pakhi. Although Virat denies it while calling it Sai's assumptions, a rift develops between Sai and Virat. And, the upcoming episode will add more to it. As per Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 17 spoiler, Pakhi will try to make the most out of Sai and Virat's fight.

As per a spoiler video, floating online, Virat taunts Sai for the chaos she created in the morning while announcing that as a punishment for the same, Sai will not get food for the day. Virat's announcement comes as a shock for everyone. Later, teary-eyed Sai faces Virat and says that she doesn't expect anything from either him or from his family members.

Meanwhile, in the second bit of the spoiler, upset Virat opens up to Pakhi and explains to her that he can't figure out how to mend ways with Sai. In response, rather than coming up with a solution, Pakhi instigates Virat against Sai. She adds that though Sai never support him, she will always be there for him. Here's the spoiler:

After Virat's argument with Sai over the Ladakh trip and his relationship with Pakhi, he tried to mend his ways with Sai, but in vain. To help him, Sunny suggested him to take Sai out for a lunch date on Sunday. Meanwhile, Sai already locked her plans with the guest lecturer of her college Pulkit. As per the current track, Sai will dig out the details of Pulkit's connection with Devyani. During Valentine's Day track, Sai had learned that Devyani's husband's name is Pulkit. Later, she noticed that her professor Pulkit is keen to know more about Devyani.

