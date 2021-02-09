Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 9 Spoiler: Pakhi To Confront Sai; Sunny Senses The Storm

Star Plus' October 2020 launch serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to win the hearts of the audience with its intriguing storyline and stellar performance of the star cast. As the plot is developing day by day, the audience is hooked to the show. And, many from the audience and fans are waiting for the upcoming sequence to watch how the Ladakh trip's track will change the life of Pakhi, Sai and Virat. Before they leave for the trip, the audience will watch a lot of drama as a video clip, that is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 9 spoiler, has started surfacing on the internet.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 9 spoiler

As per the most recent spoiler video, Sai will call Virat to inform him that she has packed his clothes and other stuff for the trip. She will also ask him if he wants anything else to be included. In response, Virat will ask Sai to not forget to carry an ID as it is mandatory to enter the airport. Later, Sunny will visit Virat's office and warn him about the storm the latter has invited by not telling Pakhi that Sai will join them for the trip.

Virat will explain to Sunny that he wants to sort out things and has a good intention behind it. However, Sunny will again remind him that Sai and Pakhi are not on the same page and they both are like fire and gun-powder. If they will go together, there will be an explosion. Meanwhile, Pakhi walks to meet Sai. Scroll down to watch the video.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episodes

In the most recent episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat manages to convince Sai to join for the Ladakh trip. On the other hand, Sai gets furious as Virat did not inform Pakhi about the same, who is constantly humiliating Sai. On the other side, Pulkit also gets suspicious about Sai's connection with Devyani. The channel broadcast new episodes from Monday to Saturday at 8 PM.

