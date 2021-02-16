'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler Alert: Virat To Hurt Sai In Unusual Way; Watch

Star Plus' October 2020 launch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to carve a niche among the audience with its intriguing plot. In the recent episodes of the show, the audience witnessed Pakhi's outburst at Virat as he decided to take Sai with them for an official trip. However, agitated Pakhi cancelled the trip.

Later, while consoling Pakhi, Bhavani had said that soon Sai will do something, which will create distance between her and Virat. And, as per the latest spoiler video, it seems like Bhavani and Pakhi's unspoken desire will soon become the reality in the show. Scroll down to get a peek into the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 16 spoiler.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler

As the spoiler starts, Sai informs Ashwini that she is going out for important work. Sonali interrupts and questions her about it. Then Sai adds that her college professor has invited her for lunch. Bhavani also questions why she is meeting her professor on Sunday. Meanwhile, Virat comes and sees. He joins Bhavani and asks more about the professor.

To avoid chaos, Sai makes her way without informing much. Virat rushes and comes in her way. When Sai asks him to give her way to go, he holds her hand tightly and says that he will not let her stubbornness win this time, which eventually leaves everyone shocked. Scroll down to watch the video.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episodes

In the recent episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pulkit learns that Devyani is Sai's sister-in-law while Sai tries to connect the dots between Pulkit and Devyani. To dig more about Devyani's whereabouts, Pulkit plans to invite Sai for lunch at his home. On the other hand, Sai agrees thinking that she can confront Pulkit about Devyani.

As per the plot, Devyani married Pulkit years ago. However, the Chavans did not accept their relationship and separated them in the past. Bhavani, Ninad and Omi lied to Pulkit that Devyani married someone else and she lives with her husband.

