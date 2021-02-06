'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler: Sai To Wintess Pakhi's Outburst At Virat

Star Plus' recently launched serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to impress the audience within a couple of months of its premiere. As per the recent track of the show, the lead characters are celebrating Valentine's Day. While Omkar surprised Sonali, on Aniket's request Virat offered a bouquet of roseS to Sai. However, in the upcoming episode, Virat has to face Pakhi's outburst. And, recently a video clip about the same started surfing on the internet. Scroll down to get a peek into the spoiler.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 6 spoiler

As per the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin February 6 spoiler clip, Ashwini accidentally burns her finger. And, Pakhi immediately offers the hand of help to Ashwini. While Pakhi looks for the burn on Ashwini's hand, she unintentionally looks at Ashwini's phone's screen. And, she learns that Virat gave a bouquet of roses to Sai. Later, when Virat comes home, he offers a red rose to Pakhi. However, she refuses to take it.

As the spoiler video progresses further, Pakhi taunts Virat and says that he has brought the rose to cover up for the bouquet he gave to Sai. Virat tries to explain to Pakhi that Sai's friend requested him to do so. In disbelief, Pakhi assumes that Virat is lying and she starts mocking him. Meanwhile, Sai witnesses Pakhi's emotional outburst at Virat. Scroll down to watch the spoiler.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 5 episode

In the latest episode of GHKKPM, Virat visited Sai's college to teach a lesson to a guy, who harassed a fellow girl student. As Sai was not aware of Virat's visit, she started questioning him. Later, the Dean and college student learned that Virat is Sai's husband. On the request of Sai's friends, Virat gave the bouquet to Sai.

However, she asked him to get a red rose for Pakhi too. And, Virat left for the police station without giving any reply to Sai on her firm request. Apart from Pakhi's emotional outburst, in the upcoming episode of the show, Virat will also bring roses and chocolates for everyone.

