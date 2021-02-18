Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 17 Written Update: Sai's Outburst Breaks Virat

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on February 17, starts with Virat tightly holding Sai's hand to stop her from going out. Pakhi jumps in between and asks them to continue their fight in the room. Meanwhile, Shivani enters the home and asks Ashwini to explain what is happening. Scroll down to read the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's February 17 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb17 written update

Sai's strict warning

As the episode progresses further, Sonali taunts while Sai announces that she will go out today. However, Virat asks Karishma to lock the main door of the house. Sai stands strong while Virat says that the door will be open only after he locks Sai in some room. Agitated Sai replies that she will file an FIR against him, because of which he can lose his job. Ashwini interrupts to diffuse the situation and reminds Virat that he is unintentionally hurting Sai by holding her hand.

Sai makes her point clear

Later, Ninad taunts Sai and Bhavani joins while reminding Virat that she had asked him to leave the house with his stubborn wife. When Virat leaves a mark on Sai's behaviour, she calls him a liar. In response, Virat says that he married her in honour of her father's last wish. Sai concludes by saying that Virat has made a promise to her father and he can not include her in it.

Sai hits back at Ninad

As Ninad starts lecturing Sai about adjustment, she states that she has known from day one that no one is going to accept her as their daughter-in-law. Sai also highlighted that they consider Pakhi as the best daughter-in-law. Sai then asserts that Bhavani has assumed that Samrat is not going to return ever and to keep Pakhi in the home for the sake of pride, she uses Virat as a toy.

Sai being Sai

Later, Pakhi comes to defend her and Virat's friendship. Sai looks at Virat and reminds him of their compromised marriage. She says that if he can break the deal, she can too. She warns Virat to think ten times before taking any action next time.

She opens the door and leaves. Meanwhile, Virat goes behind Pakhi, who rushes to her room while crying. Pakhi asks Virat about Sai's behaviour. And, Virat reveals to her that Sai thinks they both love each other.

