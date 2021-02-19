'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 18 Written Update: Virat Gives A Reality Check To Pakhi

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on February 18, starts with Pakhi asking Virat if Sai's assumptions are true. To which, Virat denies. Virat makes it crystal clear that he does not have any romantic feelings for her. He also adds that she is just a friend and his brother's wife to him. Heartbroken Pakhi blames Virat for spoiling three lives with his one decision. Meanwhile, Bhavani swears that she will ruin Sai's life for spoiling her Sunday. Scroll down to read the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's February 18 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 18 written update

Sai seeks the truth

As Sai reaches Pulkit's house, she meets Madhuri. Madhuri welcomes Sai and informs that Pulkit has gone out to pick his daughter. Sai gets confused and looks around to see a family photo to confirm Madhuri's relationship with Pulkit. After a while, Sai says to Madhuri that she is leaving. Just at that moment, Pulkit comes and apologises to her. Before Sai could ask anything further, Pulkit's daughter calls Madhuri Maa.

Pulkit confirms having a connection with Chavans

Furious Sai decides to leave. Pulkit tries to stop him. She asks Pulkit where he lived in Sundarnagar and he answers Chavan Niwas. Sai feels bad for Devyani as she is still waiting for Pulkit and assumes that Pulkit has moved on in his life. Pulkit asks her to have lunch, but she denies and leaves.

Bhavani gives a responsibility to Pakhi

Back in Chavan Niwas, Sonali, Karishma and Ashwini serve food while Omkar and Ninad go out. Bhavani asks about Virat and Ashwini says he will not have lunch today. Bhavani calls Pakhi and asks her to take food for Virat. Ashwini protests against the idea, but in vain.

Pakhi attempts to mend ways with Virat

Pakhi knocks on the door and asks Virat to have food. However, he denies. After requesting a couple of times, Pakhi taunts Virat with Sai's name. Amid this, he suddenly turns and the plate of food falls from Pakhi's hand. Their argument starts and Pakhi instigates Virat against Sai. Virat claps back at her. The episode ends with Virat leaving the room as Pakhi tries to stretch the argument.

