Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Written Update Feb 1: Ashwini Shows Mirror To Bhavani

The latest episode of Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on February 1, starts with surprised Ashwini greeting Sai in the kitchen. Sai thanks Ashwini for taking care of her and sending baking soda for her allergy. Later, Ashwini narrates to Sai how Virat was secretly searching for baking soda last night while Patralekhaa listens to them. Scroll down to read the highlights of February 1's episode of Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Ashwini's advice to Paakhi

As Sai and Ashwini's conversation moves ahead, the former tells Ashwini how Virat forcefully fed her food last night. On it, Ashwini says that though Virat and Sai's relationship was a compromise, she can sense that Virat has started caring for Sai. Listening to this, Paakhi makes a mistake. Ashwini indirectly asks Paakhi to focus on her work rather than keeping an eye on others.

Virat remember Samrat

On the other hand, Virat calls an army official to ask about Samrat's whereabouts while heading towards the police station. The army official informs him that they have sent a few search teams to get a lead about Samrat and ensures that they will soon find out about him. Later, Virat sees a lost girl crying and enquires about the same. He promises her that he will find out her father, whose name is also Samrat.

Ashwini calls out Bhavani

Back in the Chavan Niwas, Sai serves tea to everyone. As Bhavani takes a sip, she calls the tea awful. Later, everyone joins her and starts taunting Sai as they assume that she has made the tea. Amid this Ashwini informs everyone that Patralekhaa has prepared the tea and not Sai. Bhavani tries to defend Paakhi, but Ashwini explains how Bhavani discriminates among all the Bahus.

Sai learns the truth

As the episode progresses further, Sai meets Pulkit and tells that all the copies of the book he referred to have been issued. Later, Pulkit gives her his personal copy and bids adieu. Meanwhile, a policeman informs Virat that the little girl's father fainted and the crowd took him to a hospital. Later, Sai goes for rehearsal and learns that Virat visited her college and met Aniket. She later calls Virat to confront but Virat disconnects the call as he reaches the hospital.

