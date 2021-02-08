Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 6 Written Update: Sai Gets A Lead About Devi's Husband

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on February 6, starts with Sonali requesting Ashwini to prepare Omkar's favourite food. Later, Bhavani interrupts and asks her the reason. Sonali tries to act innocent but Bhavani pulls her leg and happily agrees to let them make whatever they want on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Scroll down to read the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's February 6 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 6 written update

Ashwini's firm request to Sai

Later, Sai reaches home and stares at the bouquet Virat gave her in college. She places it in a vase and pours water in it. Meanwhile, she checks out the pictures of her and Virat, sent on the college group, Ashwini comes with refreshment for Sai. As Ashwini asks about the bouquet, Sai narrates what happened in the college. Delighted Ashwini asks her to send the pictures. Later, she requests Sai to go to Ladakh with Pakhi and Virat.

Ashwini gives words of wisdom to Pakhi

As the episode progresses further, Ashwini mistakenly burns her finger while Pakhi comes to her rescue. Accidently, she sees the picture of Virat giving roses to Sai in Ashwini's phone. As Pakhi tries to remind Ashwini her words about the focus on work, Ashwini gives her a befitting reply. Ashwini also advises Pakhi that instead of keeping an eye on Virat and Sai, she should pray to God for Samrat's safe return and leaves.

Virat's surprise for the Chavans

Later, Virat arrives home with roses and chocolates for everyone. When he offers a rose to Pakhi, she refuses it. She starts taunting Virat for giving the bouquet to Sai. He tries to explain what happened exactly, but in vain. Later, he firmly explains that she is his best friend and also a part of the family. Unwillingly, Pakhi accepts the rose and chocolates.

Sai gets a lead about Devi's husband

Virat gives a rose and chocolates to Sai as well. After a fun banter, he goes to meet Devi. As he gives special chocolate to Devi, Sai comes up with a rose for her. Devi whispers in Virat's ears and praises Sai while criticising Pakhi. Virat leaves after a while. While talking to Devi, Sai learns that her husband's name starts with P as Devi drew D and P in a drawing book, along with a heart.

