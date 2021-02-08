'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' To See Sai Skip Ladakh Trip; Virat, Pakhi To Fly Together?

Within a few months of its broadcast, Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin managed to garner an overwhelming response from the audience and fans for its interesting storyline. Even before the telecast of the latest episode, fans have posted about many upcoming twists and turns. And, if a report floating online is something to go by, then the makers are planning to give a shock to the audience and fans in their upcoming Ladakh trip track. A report by Telly Chakkar has stated that for this sequence, Sai will skip the trip while Pakhi and Virat will visit Ladakh.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler

Interestingly, the report has stated that Sai will turn down the plan while citing that she can not interrupt her medical studies to wander with Virat and Pakhi. On the other side, Virat will leave to sort out Samrat's official work at Ladakh office, along with Pakhi. However, as per the current track, Virat will manage to convince Sai to join them for the trip.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast & other details

The romantic-drama series features Neil Bhatt as Virat, Ayesha Singh as Sai and Aishwarya Sharma as Patralekha aka Pakhi. The show focuses on the love triangle between the lead characters. The official synopsis of the show, on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar, read, "Virat sacrifices his love to honour the promise he made to a dying man". The series replaced another popular serial of the channel, Kasauti Zindagii Kay, starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. The latest episodes of the series premiere from Monday to Saturday at 8 PM.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episodes

Recently, the star cast of the series, along with its crew, celebrated the successful broadcast of its 100th episode. A handful of pictures and videos from the celebration started surfing on the internet. In the most recent episode of the show, Virat celebrated Valentine's Day with his family. He brought roses and chocolates for everyone, including Pakhi. However, Pakhi lashed out at him for giving a bouquet to Sai.

