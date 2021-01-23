'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 22: Riddhima Reaches Juvenile Centre

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 22 episode starts with Dadi who oversees all the sangeet arrangements. Aryan is the one who decides the menu. Riddhima comes and thinks that Vansh’s four years pics are missing and will need to find out where Vansh was during those four years. Riddhima looks at Dadi and thinks of asking her but then she says Dadi will never tell her about Vansh’s past.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Dadi asks Kabir to handle the arrangements as she is tired now and needs some rest. Riddhima mixes truth serum in the mocktail and goes to Dadi. She asks Dadi to taste the mocktails. Dadi tastes the drink and says that it has a weird taste. Riddhima tells Dadi that she was looking for Vansh’s childhood pictures and did not find any pictures from 14 years to 18 years.

Dadi tells her she avoids talking about those years. Riddhima tells Dadi that she is Vansh’s wife and has the right to know everything about him. Dadi tells Riddhima that Vansh spent his four years in the Juvenile centre. Riddhima asks Dadi to rest and leaves her in her room. On the other hand, Vansh asks Angre to keep a watch on Riddhima as she will definitely try to find a clue about Vansh and her parents. Riddhima gets ready for her sangeet ceremony and tells Vansh that she will have to cover her face as per the rituals and that the couple cannot see each other during the ceremony.

Riddhima asks her maid to wear her dress and go to the sangeet ceremony covering her face. Riddhima goes to the Juvenile centre to find out about Vansh and his crime. Riddhima asks an officer to give her the information about Vansh Rai Singhania. The officer asks Riddhima to wait and goes in the corner and calls Vansh to inform him about her. The officer clicks her picture and sends it to Vansh. Riddhima tells him that she is not a criminal and that he cannot take her picture.

The officer scolds her and asks her to get out. Vansh is shocked to see her and thinks that Riddhima is reaching close to his past. He sees the person sitting in front of him disguising as Riddhima. He wonders that if Riddhima is at the Juvenile centre then who is the girl sitting in the sangeet ceremony.

Image Source: A still from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

