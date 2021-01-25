'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 23: Riddhima Finds The File From Juvenile Centre

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 23 episode starts with Riddhima explaining to the officer that she needs some information about her husband but the officer refuses to help her and asks her to leave. Riddhima tells herself that she needs to do something as it’s important for her to know the truth about her parents' accident. Riddhima hits the officer’s head and he falls unconscious the other moment. She looks for the file all around the room. At the VR mansion, Vansh wonders who is sitting disguising as Riddhima, if she is in the Juvenile Center.

Vansh goes near the maid who is disguising as Riddhima wearing her sangeet outfit. Aryan and Ishani disrupt him and tells him that it’s his sangeet ceremony and he should be dancing with them. Meanwhile, at the Juvenile Center, Riddhima finds the files and takes them with herself and leaves the centre. Riddhima reaches the VR mansion and turns off the lights. She further swaps her position with the maid sitting in the sangeet ceremony.

Angre goes to check the switchboard and turns the light on. Curious Vansh then goes to Riddhima and takes off her ghungat to find out who she is. He is shocked to see Riddhima sitting for the ceremony. Riddhima tells him that she has completed the entire ritual and sees him thinking about the file. Ishani and everyone in the family dances to the tunes of Nachde Ne Saare. Kabir asks Riddhima and Vansh to dance together. Vansh and Riddhima dance together to the tunes of Tere Bina.

Riddhima asks Vansh why he lied to her when they promised each other there will be no secrets between them. Vansh responds to her by saying that there is a difference between lying and hiding the truth. He says few secrets are meant to be secrets and if they come out, it might affect their present relationship. Riddhima explains knowing the truth about parents for an orphan matter and even so he didn’t tell her anything. Vansh says he didn’t want to hurt her by scratching the wounds of her past.

The effect of Dadi’s truth serum isn’t over and she spills the old truths. She says that Aryan lost the ancestral necklace in gambling and it wasn’t lost. Kabir ends the party and Riddhima hides the file she brought from the Juvenile Center. Ishani follows Riddhima to the kitchen.

