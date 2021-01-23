'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 22: Abhi & Pragya Sit For Their Wedding Rituals

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, which aired on January 22, starts with Pragya confessing her love to Abhi. However, Abhi asks Pandit to continue the wedding rituals with Meera. Agitated Pragya threatens Meera to back off. when Abhi mentions about their divorce, Pragya suggests Abhi to re-marry her. Abhi agrees and says that it is the last time when he is agreeing with Pragya, which leaves the latter shocked. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Kumkum Bhagya's latest episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update January 22

Aryan threatens Pandit

Meanwhile, Pandit refuses to do the marriage rituals as he does cremations and not weddings. Aryan tells him that he will get the wedding mantras on the internet. Pandit argues and says that a wedding is not complete without elders' blessings. From a distance, Aryan sees two old ladies, unaware that they are Daadi and Saritha, and asks Pandit to convince them. Aryan gives Pandit his phone.

Abhi reveals his plan to Pragya

To give the context of the situation to Pragya, Abhi reveals to her that the wedding was his plan, so that she confesses her love. On the other hand, the sharpshooter aims twice on Abhi, but in vain. Later, Abhi and Meera explain how all the rituals were performed as per Abhi's marriage with Pragya and not with Meera. Meanwhile, Pragya says that she signed the papers by mistake, but wonders how Abhi agreed to sign the papers.

Aliya daydreams

As the shooter misses his aim twice, he calls the mysterious guy, presumably Digvijay, and tells him that there are two ladies with Abhi. Later, he sends the photo of Pragya and the mysterious guy orders to kill her too. Back at the Mehra mansion, Aliya starts the preparations of post-wedding rituals for Abhi and Meera.

Meera dismisses the past conversations

On the other hand, Meera comes to Abhi's rescue and asks them to not talk about the past. Abhi adds that after Pragya left him, he was dead inside. And, maybe someone took his sign on the papers when he was not in his senses. The duo sits for the wedding rituals. Meanwhile, Aliya decorates Abhi's room for his first night. On the other hand, Pragya requests Meera to do their gathbandhan.

