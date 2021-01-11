'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Jan 9 Written Update: Virat Says He Will Arrest Amay

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jan 9 episode begins with Bhawani yelling at Virat when he says that he will arrest Amay. She also says how Virat and his wife are trying to ruin the family’s image to which he says that if Sai was not bothered about the family image then she would not have supported Shivani. When Bhawani still blames Shivani, he says that Shivani was betrayed in love. Read further to know Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jan 9 written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jan 9 written update

Ninad & Pakhi argue with Virat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jan 9 episode continues with Pakhi and Ninad yelling at Virat that he only supports Shivani and doesn’t think about their betrayal. They even say that Sai tricked him and married Virat and now is trying to break the family. Virat then tells them that just because she is a divorcee, they are not supporting her. Later, Bhavani tells everyone that she should have kept Shivani at home after her second divorce. Pakhi then states that Sai shouldn't have supported Shivani and adds that even she is worried for her but not at the stake of her family’s respect. Then Virat tells her that if she is so worried for Shivani, why didn't she support her instead of blaming Sai for everything to which Bhawani says that his mind is spoiled by Sai and there’s no point in talking to him.

Also Read Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Written Update Jan 8: Anant Asks Gehna To Go For Shopping

Sai calls Amay

As Sai makes a call to Amay, Shivani intervenes and asks her to let her handle Amay. Sai still calls him up and when Amay asks from where did she get the number, she says that she stole it from Shivani. As they both talk further, they decide to meet at the same cafeteria at night and agree to not let Shivani know about it. Meanwhile, Virat and Pakhi again indulge in an argument where Virat tells her that she should have supported Shivani and not blame Sai. Pakhi then says how Virat always thinks that Sai is right to which Virat says that she can not conveniently blame her every time.

Also Read 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update: Vansh Disappears Without Leaving A Trace

Sai convinces Amay to accompany her to Gadchiroli

As Sai and Amay talk further, she tells him that Shivani stole money from home to buy gifts for him but she will be caught soon and asked him to return all her gifts tomorrow along with the down payment she gave. When she asked him about the amount of down payment, Amay said it was 1.5 lakhs and said how will he be able to arrange it. Sai then tells him to accompany her to Gadchiroli from where she will get around 30 Lakhs. She then says that she will also give the gold to him if he accompanies her tomorrow. Amay agrees to it and confesses that he never loved Shivani and asks Sai if she could date even after being married. Sai then responds that he should not worry about her husband as he is a dull person. The episode ends when suddenly Virat enters the room asking Sai who she is talking to.

Also Read 'Naagin 5' Jan 9 Written Update: Jay Decides To Kill Bani With A Trishul

Also Read 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Written Update For January 1: Sai Calls The House A 'jail'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.