'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update: Vansh Disappears Without Leaving A Trace

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is a celebrated television soap which combines thrill and romance, giving the fans a unique viewing experience. The story is about Riddhima and Vansh who are so in love after hating each other for a long time. Kabir is also another integral part of the show whose character has shades of grey. In the last episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Vansh and Riddhima go to a beautiful resort together, spending some quality time.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

The episode kicks off with Vansh and Riddhima arriving at the posh resort. The staff gets the keys and lets them into the special room. Riddhima is impressed with the arrangements and tells Vansh that the place looks stunning since it has been prepared as a honeymoon suite. She further adds that she has done nothing wrong and he will trust her again when Siya is back to normal.

Riddhima stuns in a saree

Vansh does not say anything for a while and then asks Riddhima to freshen up while he orders some dinner. Vansh and Riddhima deck up and Riddhima opts for a stunning saree. She leaves Vansh stumped with her attire and tells him that the place feels like heaven. She hugs him at the moment and also plays some guitar while Vansh watches her. The two love birds head out while holding each other’s hands.

Riddhima is overwhelmed

Riddhima gets a ring and guesses that it has been given by Vansh. She finds it romantic and sweet that he has been putting in efforts even though he is mad at her. She thanks him for these gestures and tries to have a good conversation with him as she opens up her thoughts. She says that it was sweet of him to do all of this even though he is upset with her over her dangerous stint earlier. Riddhima also tells Vansh that he means the world to her and she will make things right. She pushes him to say something while admitting that she has hurt him in some way or the other.

Riddhima thanks Vansh for the identity

Vansh asks Riddhima what is the most important thing for her. She says that her identity is very important, which she did not have as a child since she is an orphan. She was called just Riddhima but now his name is attached to hers and that means a lot to her. She also has a beautiful home of her own which is a blessing for her. They eventually fall asleep while talking.

Read 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 8: Riddhima And Vansh Visit The Temple

Also read 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 7: Vansh Throws Kabir Out Of The House

Vansh disappears?

Riddhima wakes up in the morning and finds herself alone in the hotel room. She searches for Vansh and decides to ask at the reception. Upon enquiring, Riddhima is told that she entered the resort alone and she had nobody with her. The manager also tells her the same thing. Riddhima is utterly shocked that the CCTV footage also tells her that she had been alone while entering the hotel. Riddhima tries to decipher the situation but is unable to.

Read 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 6: Riddhima Is Punished By Vansh

also read 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 5: Riddhima Fails To Prove Her Love For Vansh

Image Courtesy: Still from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.