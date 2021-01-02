'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Written Update For January 1: Sai Calls The House A 'jail'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had only recently premiered on Star Plus. The plot of the show follows the life of a dedicated police officer Virat and a fearless and aspirational doctor Sai. Within only a few months after its premiere, the show has introduced a number of twists in its plot. The episode of this show that aired on December 31st show Virat and Sai enjoying each other’s company with a possible romance in the making. Let us now have a look at the written update of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin January 1 episode to see what happens next.

Pakhi asks whether Virat would reconsider getting Sai admitted to a college. Sonali believes that since Sai has come into the house, there has been no peace. On the other hand, Bhavani decides to go with Pakhi’s suggestion of getting a job. Ashwini continues to clash with members of the house, including Bhavani and Pakhi, as Ashwini feels that she is being ill-treated by the rest as Bhavani taunts her of not being educated like Pakhi. Ashwini then mocks Ninad and accuses him of being the reason why her education has not been completed.

All of them then start taking shots at Virat and Sai who enter the house and start taunting them for being late. Virat and Sai both retort to them, giving back strong replies. While Virat demands to know why everyone was making a scene after he got late for one day, Sai bashes them by saying that there is something wrong with the family as no one can stay happy in this house. She says that it was the first time she had felt happy since her father passed away and then accuses the members of always insulting her no matter what.

Sai then says that she feels suffocated in this house, which actually feels like a ‘jail’, and says that she wants to leave. Pakhi retorts back by saying to Virat that if his wife does not want to stay in the house then he should buy her a new one. This is in brief Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for January 1.

