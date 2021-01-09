Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Written Update Jan 8: Anant Asks Gehna To Go For Shopping

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot is the sequel to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya that premiered in 2010 and features actors Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar in the lead. The story of the show follows from where it was dropped in the first season. Some of the characters have reprised their roles while there has been an addition to many other characters. Read ahead for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for the episode of January 8.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update January 8

Anant asks Gehna to go to shopping

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode begins with Anant asking Gehna to go for saree shopping and asks her to get ready and says that Hema will do all the puja preparations on her behalf. But Hema makes several mistakes while working and as Jamuna begins to say that Gehna would have done it well, she suddenly stops. Later, Kanak tells Jamuna that Gehna is trying to create differences between Anant and Jamuna to which Hema disagrees and says that Gehna will never do such a thing. Kanak then says that Gehna lied to Anant that she did not have any sarees. Kanak then tells Jamuna that Anant is taking her for shopping which made Jamuna feel that she lost her son.

Jamuna plans to stop Anant from going with Gehna

When Anant and Gehna are about to leave, Jamuna comes and tells him to take her to the temple and sits in the car to which Gehna says that he must take her. Gehna then tells him that she will go with Tiya but as she went to college, he suggests that she go alone. Anant then tells him to be careful this time as the last auto incident went bad. He then motivates her and gives his credit card and pin and explains to her how to use it.

Police reach the shop, questions Gehna

Meanwhile, when Anant and Jamuna talk in the car, Gehna shows the credit card to Kanak to which she tells her that she will write the shop name on a paper and then changes the pin of the card. Later, Aakash and his wife see Gehna at the shop while at home, Kanak and Hema have to prepare the food. When the shopkeeper suspects Gehna, he calls the police to which she states that her husband gave this card to her. When Aakash spots this, he calls Anant and informs the staff that she works for Anant.

